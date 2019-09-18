Fire audit: Mohali to issue notices to industries for self-declaration

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:02 IST

In wake of fire incidents in factories of Mohali, the district administration was to serve notices to industries located in Derabassi, Zirakpur and Mohali in July but the fire, local bodies and industry departments came up with three different checklists for the audit, delaying the process. The notices were to be served for self-declaration of fire audit.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, “We have got three different checklists, but now we are getting them e-compiled in a consolidated form. A comprehensive fire audit pro forma is to be filled by the owners as self-declaration. They will be given 15 days to fill the pro forma, following which checking will be done and if violations are found, strict action will be taken.”

The DC further said mock drills will also be held to make people working in these factories aware of the measures to save the loss of life and property in case of mishaps.

According to the performa, factories have been divided into three categories – low hazard, moderate hazard and high hazard and a fire system is to be installed as per the category.

The fire audit report points out that there are 500 odd premises which are not complying with fire safety norms in Mohali. The fire audit report was recently submitted to the Mohali DC.

The notices are to be sent out as part of the ongoing survey, on the orders of the deputy commissioner to identify commercial establishments that were not maintaining proper fire arrangements and obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the area fire department.

According to the fire audit report, in Mohali city itself there are 200 odd violators primarily comprising of commercial establishments such as factories, coaching centres, hotels, restaurants and other public places.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 01:02 IST