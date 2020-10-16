e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Fire breaks out at a plywood factory in Khanna, no casualty

Fire breaks out at a plywood factory in Khanna, no casualty

A labourer who had gone to switch on the boiler had discovered it and raised the alarm following which everyone rushed outside to safety.

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Fire broke out at a plywood factory, ‘Vidhata Industries Private Limited’, near Bija village in Khanna on Thursday morning. No casualty was reported from the spot but the factory owner said that goods and machinery worth crores have been destroyed.

A short circuit is said to be the reason behind the fire.

Factory owner Amit Juneja, who is also the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Ludhiana unit, said, the fire started around 5am. A labourer who had gone to switch on the boiler had discovered it and raised the alarm following which everyone rushed outside to safety.

Though the actual loss is yet to be ascertained, Juneja said he is expecting it run into crores.

Fire station officer Yashpal Rai Gomi said, “We received the alert around 6am from the police department and rushed the fire tenders to the spot. As it was a major fire incident, we summoned a fire tender from Samrala as well. No casualty was reported from the spot and the fire fighting operations lasted for around three hours. The fire erupted again in the evening around 4pm but it was doused.”

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
Bengal Guv Dhankhar trolled after tweeting state govt order. Because...
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
Covid update: 5-minute test; India’s cinema halls open; virus spread in winters
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In