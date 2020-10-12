e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out at hospital in Mulund, near Mumbai; no one injured

Fire breaks out at hospital in Mulund, near Mumbai; no one injured

mumbai Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 23:27 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
         

A level zero fire was reported at Apex Hospital in Mulund on Monday evening at around 6.15 pm, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

According to MFB, the fire was reported due to overheating of the generator. No injuries were reported due to the incident, however, a total of 40 patients including Covid-19 patients were shifted to other hospitals nearby including Mulund Covid-19 jumbo centre as a measure of precaution.

An MFB official said, “The fire is brought under control, however, as a measure of precaution the patients were shifted. The generator caught fire as it was being used since morning due to power failure. Further, the investigation is ongoing. All patients and staff of the hospital are safe.”

