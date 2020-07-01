e-paper
Home / Cities / Fire breaks out at synthetics unit in Ludhiana, no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at synthetics unit in Ludhiana, no casualty reported

Goods and machinery worth crores gutted. Fire department officials suspect short-circuit.

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

A major fire broke out at Sahib Synthetics situated near Jalandhar Bypass on Tuesday night, the police said. No casualty was reported, but goods and machinery worth crores were gutted.

Fire department officials said that the fire may have broken out due to a short-circuit at around 9.15pm. The labourers residing in the factory quarters raised an alarm after they saw smoke emanating from the unit. Six fire tenders were deployed and the fire fighting operation continued for over four hours.

One of the labourers sustained an injury on the arm after he broke open a window to pull out important documents. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Owner of the factory, Amarjit Singh, said, “The unit was closed at 8pm. It is suspected that there was a short circuit and labourers apprised us about the same at around 9:30pm. We have suffered losses of around Rs 3.5 crore as imported machinery was gutted and the building has developed cracks.”

Sub fire officer (SFO) Maninder Singh said, “Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after we received an alert at 9.30pm and the fire fighting operations continued till 1.45am. No casualty was reported and flames were also restricted to a certain area.”

