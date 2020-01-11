Fire in Mayapuri, two hurt trying to escape

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:14 IST

New Delhi:

A man and a woman were injured while trying to escape from a building in which a fire broke out in west Delhi’s Mayapuri on Saturday afternoon.

Fire chief said a shoe manufacturing factory was being run from the building that did not have a no-obbjection certificate (NOC). At least 90 firemen and 23 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said they got a call around 5 pm reporting the fire from a building in Mayapuri Phase 2. “Since it is an industrial area, we sent at least 10 fire tenders initially. As our men reached the spot, we learnt the fire is in a shoe manufacturing factory. Since the quantity of stashed raw material was high, we doubles the number of fire tenders to prevent the fire from spreading,” he said.

Garg said firefighters who had reached spot found that no one was trapped in the building. However, locals told them that a man and a woman injured in the fire were rescued by local residents and sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital before the DFS team arrived.

A police officer from the Mayapuri police station said the two had sustained minor injuries as they ran out of the building to save their lives with other 10-15 employees.

Garg said the exact cause of the fire remained unknown but they suspect it was sparked by a short-circuit. “We will carry out a detailed inspection. So far we have found that the building did not have a no objection certificate or any firefighting arrangements in place,” he said.

In another incident, a car caught fire at Barapullah flyover around 7 pm on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident as the occupant managed to escape in time.