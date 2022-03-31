Fire in Sariska forest largely under control: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday said the fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve forest in Alwar district is largely “under control”. "The administration has largely brought the Sariska fire under control and there is a small fire left now in a limited area which too will be doused soon," Gehlot tweeted.

He said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the phone regarding the fire in the Sariska forest. "I had assured them that the fire would be brought under control by evening or tomorrow morning.

The administration has largely controlled the fire in Sariska," he said. He said the place where the fire broke out in Sariska was a mountain area and the fire brigade had difficulty reaching there but the blaze was brought under control using IAF helicopters.

More than 400 forest workers and villagers are continuously working to douse the flame, he added. The fire broke out in the Sariska forests on Sunday evening and gradually spread over to an area of ​​about 10 square kilometres.

Two Indian Air Force helicopters were pressed into service to douse the fire. There are 27 tigers in the Sariska Sanctuary.