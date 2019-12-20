Fire-ravaged Kharghar hills lose green cover

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:44 IST

A major fire broke out at Kharghar hills on Wednesday evening, destroying many full-grown trees. This was the third major fire incident in the past two months.

By the time residents alerted the forest officials and fire brigade, the trees were burnt.

After residents complained, the Kharghar police registered a case against unknown miscreants but said they are helpless. The police said that they are short-staffed and so it is difficult to keep a tab on such instances.

A police officer from Kharghar police station said, “Though we have registered a case, we cannot deploy personnel to curb such cases.”

Kharghar hills is surrounded by many sectors — Sectors 35, 5, 36 among others. Residents’ group and environmentalist keep an eye on every activity and alert officials if there is a fire or any other incident.

Environmentalists are disheartened as their effort of planning and maintaining the saplings has gone up in flames in a few seconds.

Dharmendra Kar, 45, an environmentalist, said, “Though we have generated awareness among villagers, such instances keep happening. Almost 50% of the hill is burnt. We have lost a bird habitat.”

“The manmade fires have destroyed many full grown trees and despite being alert, we are not able to save the hill from being burnt,” he said.

Once a lush green zone, Kharghar hill looks ravaged by the numerous fires. Forest officials have started trimming grass so that such instances are curbed.

D Sonawane, Panvel range forest officer, said, “We have ensured that grass and bushes at the hillock are trimmed. Eight machines are being used to cut grass and we have also made fire lines (scrap and chop vegetation and disconnect from other area to minimise the effect of fire).”

A forest official said fire instances are common at Kharghar hills because people are careless and do not nurture or preserve nature.

Forest officials are spreading awareness among villagers, educating them about the harmful effects of fire. Environmentalists said they would continue with their efforts to retain greenery. “We know that few people intentionally light a fire but we have to take care of the trees planted. We regularly water the remaining plants,” said Ramesh Patil, a nature lover.

Fore fire officials, it is a difficult task to climb the steep hill, especially during night. Poor visibility and rocky terrain make the area dangerous.

Most activists said that locals from nearby villages are responsible for starting the fire and they do it to increase the farmland.

Environmentalist Sudhir Patel, a Kharghar resident, who took part in seed bombing activity at Kharghar hill, said, “We know that the nearby villagers set trees and shrubs on fire. They do this to take wood. They don’t understand the importance of trees and preserving the hills.”

But, some locals have woken up to the harmful effect of torching the green. They have put up handmade posters near Kharghar hills, appealing to visitors not to light fires and protect the trees.