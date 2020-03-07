Fires at Ambernath, Bhiwandi rage for hours

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:02 IST

Three incidents of fire were reported from Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ambernath talukas in Thane district in the past 24 hours. No one was injured.

Around 6pm on Thursday, a major fire engulfed a private land adjacent to a forest land on Malang Gad Hill in Kumbharli village of Ambernath. It was doused around 12.50am on Friday. A forest official, requesting anonymity, said, “The fire was not on a forest land but on a private land. Villagers helped us douse the fire.”

It took over six hours for the fire to be doused. The forest department claimed trees were not affected. Around two-hectare area was engulfed in flames.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a heap of garbage and scrap in Bhiwandi taluka, Diva gram panchayat. No one was injured. A fire officer from Bhiwandi said, “The fire broke out around 10pm and the situation was brought under control around 1.30am. There was no damage to life or property. The scraps from a nearby godowns were burned in the fire.”

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out in a paper mill factory in Ambivli village near Kalyan. Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, KDMC, said, “A fire broke out on the premises of Agenda paper mill. We had sent two fire engines but the fire was doused by the internal fire safety mechanism of the company.”