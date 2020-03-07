e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Fires at Ambernath, Bhiwandi rage for hours

Fires at Ambernath, Bhiwandi rage for hours

cities Updated: Mar 07, 2020 01:02 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Three incidents of fire were reported from Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ambernath talukas in Thane district in the past 24 hours. No one was injured.

Around 6pm on Thursday, a major fire engulfed a private land adjacent to a forest land on Malang Gad Hill in Kumbharli village of Ambernath. It was doused around 12.50am on Friday. A forest official, requesting anonymity, said, “The fire was not on a forest land but on a private land. Villagers helped us douse the fire.”

It took over six hours for the fire to be doused. The forest department claimed trees were not affected. Around two-hectare area was engulfed in flames.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a heap of garbage and scrap in Bhiwandi taluka, Diva gram panchayat. No one was injured. A fire officer from Bhiwandi said, “The fire broke out around 10pm and the situation was brought under control around 1.30am. There was no damage to life or property. The scraps from a nearby godowns were burned in the fire.”

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out in a paper mill factory in Ambivli village near Kalyan. Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, KDMC, said, “A fire broke out on the premises of Agenda paper mill. We had sent two fire engines but the fire was doused by the internal fire safety mechanism of the company.”

top news
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
ED raids Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s Worli residence in Mumbai
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24 hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities