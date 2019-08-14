Firing during group clash kills one at Talwandi Sabo college

cities

A man was killed after two groups, including students of a private college and their supporters, opened fire after a dispute over posters in a college at Talwandi Sabo on Wednesday.

The deceased—Dilraj Singh of Bhagi Wander village—had come to offer support to a section of students who were trying to stop a rival faction (second group) from pasting posters at Guru Kashi College. The second group was bullying its way to claim supremacy in support of a youth named Jaggi who is the self declared president of the college student union.

As both factions clashed, a scuffle turned into a brawl and a youth from the rival faction opened fire on them with a .12 bore rifle. Dilraj Singh took a bullet in the firing and was rushed to Talwandi Sabo Civil hospital, from where he was referred to Bathinda Civil Hospital but he died on the way.

On the complaint of Kala Singh, father of deceased, a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been registered against Gora Singh and Karni of Bhagi Wander, Pradeep and Deepi of Talwandi Sabo, Kala Mann of Jodhpur, Sukha from Sirsa, Jaggi the self-appointed president, Rajinder of Gehlewala , Harpreet Singh Giana village and six unknown persons.

