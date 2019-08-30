FIRs lodged against miscreants trying to derail trains

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:50 IST

PUNE: Alert railway officials have foiled as many as five attempts by unidentified suspects to intentionally derail trains in the last eight months, Central Railways Pune division (CRPD) officials have said.

According to railway officials, an attempt to derail the Hyderabad Mumbai express was made in May when unidentified individuals had deliberately kept a big block of iron on the railway tracks. When the train’s loco pilot noticed the block, he immediately applied the emergency brakes, thus preventing an accident, the official spokesperson of the CRPD said.

The railway spokesperson said, “The locals living in the nearby villages often indulge in acts like these with the intent of thefts after the train derailment. We have lodged FIR with the police department in each of the cases happened so far. Because these incidents usually take place in the night and in the isolated places, it becomes difficult for us to identify the culprits,” the spokesperson said.

Railway officials said in another incident of a similar kind, the Loco pilot of the Nagpur Pune express noticed around 20 iron rods kept on the tracks. Immediately the emergency brakes were applied and the rods were removed which saved lives of the passengers on board the train.

Besides express trains, such attempts were also made to derail the local trains which run between Lonavla and Pune and few other passenger trains passing through the CRPD.

“It is indeed shameful that the people get into such acts with an intention of hurting other citizens,”he said, adding that people must desist from such acts.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 15:50 IST