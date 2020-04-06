e-paper
Home / Lucknow / First corona death in Kashi, four others test positive in three days

First corona death in Kashi, four others test positive in three days

lucknow Updated: Apr 06, 2020 07:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
         

The sample of a 55-year-old-based trader, who died on Friday, tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus late Saturday night, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

Four other people also tested positive for the coronavirus in the district in the past three days, the DM added.

The man who died was a trader. He returned to his native Gangapur town from Kolkata on March 15, the district magistrate said. The DM said he had been suffering from diabetes for a long time and his blood pressure remained high during treatment.

On March 17, he complained of cold and consulted a private doctor. After a few days, he consulted another private practitioner.

The DM said he was admitted to the ICU at IMS-BHU and died on April 3. Giving a break-up of the four other patients who tested positive in the past three days, he said they included two Madanpura residents, who returned to the city a few days ago after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, a youth from Lohta town and a 40-year-old woman from Bazardiha. While the two Madanpur men and the Lohta youth are in the district hospital, the woman is receiving treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

