First Person Account / Package‘I rushed Eknath in my own car as ambulance was likely to be delayed’

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:10 IST

PUNE At about 2:00 pm or so on Sunday, October 6, I was returning from running an errand and got to know that a man had been injured grievously in an accident next door to where I live.

The construction site where the accident happened is an upcoming PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation) park and 48-year-old Eknath Bawari, is a contract labourer working there. He had cut his leg with a grinding machine and was bleeding profusely.

Our society’s security staff had got activated minutes after the accident and had done all they could to bandage his leg as there was no first aid kit on the site, and no supervisor either.

Security supervisor, Pushpraj Singh and Nakul Tandon, a resident, were calling 108 for an ambulance when I reached the scene. The ambulance was going to take a minimum of 20 minutes and Singh was very concerned that the man may bleed to death.

Realising the gravity of the situation, I told them to bring the injured man out of the construction site and brought out my vehicle to take him to the hospital. By consensus it was decided to take him to Aundh government hospital, where after our arrival Bawari was given preliminary first aid.

The attending doctor at the casualty informed me that since a few arteries had been severed, we’d have to take him to Sassoon Hospital and asked us to call 108. By 3:30 pm, he had reached Sassoon and treatment had begun.

I left the hospital after speaking to the chief medical officer (CMO) about his treatment and recuperation. Bawari may be discharged later next week if his wound heals well.

Looking at his injury or all that blood did not bother me, much. My husband and I had helped an accident victim before and it just felt like deja vu. What bothered me was the complete apathy of the contractor’s men who we tried desperately to get in touch with.

Eventually, one guy turned up, mostly because he got scared. He said he was a sub-contractor and had no authority to take decisions regarding any payments should there have been any medical expenses.

Bawari is recovering well and I hope he is on his feet again soon. Our housing society has collected some funds and we will transfer it to his bank account shortly. Many of our household staff have also contributed whatever they could.

People like Singh and our contributors have renewed my faith in the goodness of people.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:10 IST