First-timers use ‘Kejriwal example’, says if he could beat Dikshit, they can beat CM

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:59 IST

New Delhi: The Congress and the BJP have fielded novices against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency.

BJP candidate Sunil Yadav and Congress’s Romesh Sabharwal filed their nominations Tuesday. As the media thronged Jamnagar House near India Gate, where Kejriwal and the others had gone to file nominations on Tuesday, everyone was curious to know who his opponents were.

Both Yadav and Sabharwal were “confident” that despite their lack of popularity in comparison to the Delhi CM, they will be able to connect with voters on local issues.

Yadav, a graduate in geography from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, has been an active BJP worker since 2008. He is presently president of Delhi BJP’s youth wing.

“I am confident about victory as people are not happy with Kejriwal. He is rarely seen in his constituency. I am a local man, I know the issues of people here and so I definitely have an edge,” Yadav, who is a resident of BK Dutt colony near Lodhi Colony, said.

Congress’s Sabharwal, in his mid-50s, is also relying on his “government servant” background to woo voters. Although a mixed voter population, the New Delhi area has a sizable population of central government employees. He said both his parents were government servants but none of the political parties has ever cared about the plight of public officials.

“Kejriwal keeps saying that he is a common man, but people like me are the ‘aam aadmi (common man)’ in the true sense. We have lived in these quarters and know how much residents have to struggle to give their children a good education and meet the needs of the family on a limited income. The AAP government has done nothing for these people,” Sabharwal said.

Sabharwal also alleged that the New Delhi seat till now has been like a “cricket field, where players from other countries have come and flexed their muscle”. “We need this ground for local players now. Political parties have always parachuted their leaders into this constituency,” he said.

Despite tall aspirations, both contestants face an uphill task — of reaching out to voters and taking on their political heavyweight opponent Kejriwal.

Taking Kejriwal as an example, both Yadav and Sabharwal said if the AAP leader could take on and defeat three-time chief minister late Sheila Dikshit, who was once considered unbeatable, then something similar can happen on February 8 as well.

“Even Kejriwal scaled the ‘Dikshit Wall’ in 2013. What truly matters is who actually understands the problems of the voter and who is willing to work for them,” Sabharwal said.

The 44-year-old BJP candidate said he would bank upon the strategy of reaching out to every single household and tell them about the public welfare work done by the Central government. He said he will also highlight the failures of the AAP dispensation in Delhi.

“Kejriwal rarely attends meetings of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), where public welfare decisions are made. They (AAP) failed to fulfil many of their promises such as free Wi-Fi and construction of new schools among others,” he said.

Yadav, who will begin his campaign Wednesday, said he will also counter Kejriwal on issues of rising pollution, poor public infrastructure and transport.