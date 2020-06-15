Fish prices see 80pc hike as supply chains dwindle; mutton, chicken remain ‘costly’

cities

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:14 IST

PUNE The retail cost of fish has spiked in the city as supply chains are not able to meet the demand, according to traders.

The retail cost of chicken has remained high, as HT reported in May – the broiler price is still Rs 240 per kg, up from the pre-Covid rate of Rs 140 per kg in February; and up from the initial negative Covid impact of Rs 70kg in March.

The retail cost of mutton has also remained at the Covid-spiked rate of Rs 700-Rs750 per kg, up from the pre-Covid rate of Rs 620 per kg.

Now, fish eaters will feel the bite as well.

Fish

Fish retailer Thakur Pardesh, who owns two shops - one at Kothrud and another at Ganesh peth - said, “There is a sharp rise in fish costs due to less supply. Good quality pomfret no costs between Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,000 per kg. This is an 80 per cent hike in prices as compared to last month. It is the same for surmai (seer fish) and ravas (Indian salmon). Besides prawns and bombil (Bombay Duck), prices of all fish are high.”

Surmai which retailed for a pre-Covid rate of Rs 500/kg is now Rs 900/kg.

Pardesh explains: “The main reason is the supply. Fisheries along the west coast have all almost come to a standstill. We are hoping that the fisheries on the East coast, from Howrah, in West Bengal, start normal supply. The demand for fish is high in the city.”

Mutton

Vitthal Thorpe, who owns the Ahilya Devi mutton shop at the KK market in Bibwewadi, said, “Before lockdown, mutton was Rs620 per kg. For the last two months prices are Rs 700-Rs750 per kg. Every shop has different rates considering the less availability of goats. As the livestock markets are not operational in rural areas, mutton shop owners procure goats directly from farmers. Travel costs increased, so it is natural for mutton prices to remain high. Demand for mutton is good.”

Vijay Kamble, president, Kolhapuri mutton sellers’ association said, “We are not getting goats and transport costs have increased. The Kolhapur Collector gave us a price cap of Rs580 per kg, but as costs have increased we are selling mutton at Rs620 per kg in Kolhapur.”

Chicken

“Chicken prices are high as there is not enough supply from poultry farms. Wholesale prices are high. Chicken broilers are selling for between Rs220 to Rs240 per kg, and last week, reached Rs280 per kg,” said chicken retailer Amin Shaikh.

Venky’s general manager P G Pedgaonkar said, “The poultry industry has seen many ups and downs during Covid-19. Demand for chicken increased now. We have seen the lowest, as well as the highest prices in the last few months. Till the supply chain normalises, rates will remain on the higher side.”

Poultry federation of India’s president Ramesh Khatri said, “Prices of chicken are high everywhere. Once the hotels and restaurants start functioning, the demand for chicken will increase. The industry is hoping that within the next two months supply and demand get stable.”

Customer speak

Ganesh Zende, a non-vegetarian consumer who lives on Satara road with a family of six, said, “The rates of chicken, mutton and fish all of are high, but the price of fish is now beyond a limit. I prefer to eat chicken and sometimes mutton.”