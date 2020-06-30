Fisherman finds 6-month-old female foetus in net

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:38 IST

A 54-year-old fisherman from Uttan, Bhayander found a 6-month-old female foetus in nets on Sunday while fishing near the shallow waters of the coast. He informed Uttan Coastal police about the incident, following which the police sent the foetus for post-mortem.

“The fishermen said the foetus, wrapped in a cloth, was caught in nets along with fish,” said assistant inspector Satish Nikam, Uttan Coastal police station.

The officer added, “We have registered a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown person. It seems the foetus could be result of an unwanted pregnancy and the mother may have aborted the child in her home and disposed it. We are investigating further.