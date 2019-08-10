Five arrested for stealing vehicles, house break-ins in Thane

cities

Aug 10, 2019

The Kalwa police arrested five people on Friday for stealing vehicles and robbing houses.

The police recovered valuables worth ₹16 lakh from the accused.

With this arrests, police claimed to have solved 20 vehicle and house break-in thefts.

According to the police, they had formed teams who were deployed at several places to curb house break-in cases and motor vehicle thefts that had increased in the past few months.

Two days ago, one of the teams noticed three people roaming suspiciously in an autorickshaw around Kalwa naka.

S Borse, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Our team took the accused in custody. During investigation, the three accused named two other people. All of them were wanted in 20 house break-in cases in Kalwa, Mumbra. We have recovered valuables worth ₹16 lakh from them.”

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:34 IST