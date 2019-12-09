Five arrested, police say 25 cases of theft, snatching solved

cities

Police claimed to have solved more than 25 cases of snatching and vehicle-lifting with the arrest of five members of a gang here on Sunday. The accused were planning a robbery when the police nabbed them.

The police have recovered 21 mobile phones, three batteries, three sharp-edged weapons, two iron rods, one motorcycle and a scooter from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Preet of Mohalla Simranjit Nagar of Tibba, Shubham Keyarpal alias Gosht of Banda Bahadur Colony, Lucky of New Subhash Nagar, Prince Mehta of Karamsar Colony and Sham Kumar alias Shama of Indira Colony. The accused are in their 20s.

Inspector Parveen Randev, in-charge, CIA-1, stated they were arrested from near a garbage dump in the Shankar Colony following a tip-off. The accused were planning to commit a robbery.

The inspector said the accused used to rob people, especially labourers, coming from factories.

A motorcycle and a scooter, recovered from the accused, were stolen from the city. A case under sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity)of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Tibba police station.

The police produced the accused before a court on Monday and the court remanded them in two-day police custody.

Earlier, the accused had been arrested in a case of burglaries by the Salem Tabri police. The accused had ben granted bail in the case two months ago.