Five booked for partying at a Vashi hotel

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:19 IST

Five people, including a hotel owner from Vashi, were booked after the police raided the hotel and found them drinking on the terrace on Monday night. The police found three men and a woman having a party. The hotel’s owner was also booked for negligence. All five have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act for not following lockdown norms and not practicing social distancing. The police also seized a bottle of imported whisky from them.