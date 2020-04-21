e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five booked for partying at a Vashi hotel

Five booked for partying at a Vashi hotel

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five people, including a hotel owner from Vashi, were booked after the police raided the hotel and found them drinking on the terrace on Monday night. The police found three men and a woman having a party. The hotel’s owner was also booked for negligence. All five have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act for not following lockdown norms and not practicing social distancing. The police also seized a bottle of imported whisky from them.

top news
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
MHA directs Bengal govt not to obstruct Central Covid-19 teams in state
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19: Kerala woman tests positive 19 successive times
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Covid-19 update: India records 18,985 cases, 603 deaths reported so far
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Australia & India can swap hosting of T20 WC: Gavaskar offers suggestion
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities