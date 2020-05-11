e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five Covid hotspots in Thane sealed

Five Covid hotspots in Thane sealed

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 21:11 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

With the number of Covid cases at Lokmanyanagar, Savarkarnagar, Indiranagar, Gyaneshwarnagar and Kajuwadi increasing, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to completely seal the areas till further notice.

TMC reported 40 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 752. Among the 752 cases recorded with TMC, more than 300 are from these areas.

“The lockdown is not being followed strictly in these areas. Many continue to crowd markets or shops without following social distancing norms. We have noticed a rapid increase in the number of cases in the areas. Only dairy and medical shops will be open. All other shops will be shut,” said Shyam Holkar, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

No home delivery of essential items will be allowed in these areas.

Lokmanyanagar had been sealed completely for a week. However, after curbs were lifted, the number of cases increased.

top news
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
After marathon session with CMs, PM Modi says working to open economy
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In