Five gangsters held with weapons, heroin

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The police have busted a gang and arrested five gangsters with eight pistols, two riffles, 185 cartridges and 260gram heroin.

IG (border range), Amritsar, Surinderpal Singh Parmar said after getting a tip-off on Tuesday night, a police team under DSP (city) BK Singla arrested one Prabjot Singh alias Lovely, resident of Batala, who had robbed an i-20 car from Naushera Majha Singh on October 20.

“Prabjot informed us about the whereabouts of other members of his gang, following which Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Opinderjeet Singh Ghuman constituted a special team under the supervision of a Singla. On Wednesday morning, the team arrested four other members of the gang,” said IG Parmar. Other members of this gang were identified as Ajju Masih of Beas and Navjot alias Jota, Gurvinder Singh alias Baba and Jugraj Singh, all three residents of Mehta. Masih, an aide of notorious gangster Gopi Ghanshampuria, was wanted in 16 cases, including an attempt to murder on Shiv Sena leader Dalbir Singh while 17 cases have been registered against in various police stations of Punjab.

