Five guilty of raping mentally ill woman in Thane

The Thane sessions court on Friday convicted five people for raping a 22-year-old mentally ill woman in 2016.

While four of the accused were sentenced to 20 years in jail and fined ₹20,000 each for gang-raping and kidnapping the survivor, the fifth accused, a fruit vendor, who is a relative of the survivor, was sentenced to 14 years in jail and fined ₹10,000 for rape.

On January 8, 2016, the survivor was at her relative’s house when she was raped.

“The man, who was alone at home, pulled the woman inside the house and raped her,” said Pradip Girdhari, senior police inspector.

“After the incident, the woman was walking back towards her home when one of the other accused, who knew she was mentally ill, offered to drop her home. The woman agreed,” Girdhari said.

The accused then took her to an isolated spot where he forced her to drink alcohol and gang-raped her along with three of his friends, Girdhari said.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 00:03 IST