Five held for plot to kill block pramukh in Prayagraj’s Mauaima

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 21:25 IST

The Mauaima police in Prayagraj arrested five people who had allegedly been contracted to kill Mauaima block pramukh for Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) over an old enmity, the police said.

The arrested people were given the contract by the relatives of former block pramukh Mohammad Shami, who was gunned down in March 2017, the police added, citing the complaint by the Mauima block pramukh.

Inspector Anil Kumar Singh, station house officer of Mauaima police station, said an FIR was lodged against Mohammad Shami’s son Imtiyaz, his relative Qamrul Hasan, Kaleem and Saleem on the complaint of block pramukh Sudhir Maurya who claimed that they were planning to kill him on suspicion of his involvement in Shami’s murder.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Kaleem, Khursheed, Haseen aka Babban, Shahbaz and Qais. An SUV was also recovered from them. The arrested men confessed to have planned to kill Maurya at the behest of Shami’s relatives, the police. Raids were on to arrest Imtiyaz and his relative Qamrul, the SHO added.Sudhir Maurya was also named in the FIR in Shami’s murder, but his name was excluded during the investigation.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 21:25 IST