Five held for robbing and killing man last week

Jan 03, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Five men have been arrested for stabbing a driver to death in west Delhi’s Dabri last week after he put up a fight when they tried to rob his mobile phone, police said on Friday.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the men were “desperate” for money since the cash they had could only buy them one quarter of liquor.

The 27-year-old victim, Vipin Kumar Yadav, belonged to Begusarai in Bihar and lived with his family in Matiala. Early December 25, he was speaking on his phone while walking on Dabri Flyover when the five men noticed him.

“The suspects thought Yadav was a businessman and would have decent cash in his pocket. So, they caught him and tried to check his pockets for cash and other valuables. But Yadav put up a fight because of which one of the suspects, Ritik, pulled out a knife and stabbed him,” said the DCP.

The suspects allegedly stole his smart phone and left the bleeding man to die at the spot. They hadn’t taken his wallet as it had no money.

When the police recovered the body, the wallet helped them identify him.

Over the next few days, the police checked CCTV footage to zero in on the five suspects. They were arrested on Thursday while they were planning to execute another robbery, the DCP said.

The victim’s phone and the knife used in the crime have been recovered from them, said the DCP.

The suspects are aged between 20 and 27. One of them, Saurabh, had earlier spent a year in jail for an attempt to murder case and a snatching incident in Ghaziabad, said the officer.

