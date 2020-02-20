Five hurt as assailants open fire in Karnal village

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:12 IST

Five people, including a woman, received bullet injuries after three unidentified miscreants opened fire on them allegedly over enmity at Anjanthali village of Nilokheri sub-division of Karnal district on Thursday evening, police said.

The injured have been identified as Kapil Kumar,25, his uncle Phool Kumar,48, siblings—Rinku ,27, and Pooja , 25—and a villager Simarjit Singh, all residents of Anjanthali village.

Karnal DSP Virender Singh said the police were recording the statements of injured persons and their family members. He said that Kapil was an accused in the murder of Suresh Kumar alias Babli, former Sarpanch of Anjanthali village. “Babli was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on July 29, 2018. Kapil was arrested for his alleged involvement in Suresh’s murder case and he was out on bail,” Karnal DSP said.

He said that police teams have been formed and efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

Injured Rinku said the accused opened fire on Kapil, who entered the house to doge bullets, however, the assailants also barged into his house and fired several rounds. In the firing, Rinku, Pooja, Simarjit were also injured. As per the information, Kapil sustained four bullet injuries and his condition was said to be critical, while others escaped with minor injuries.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said, “The police teams have been formed and we have also rounded up some suspects.”

This is the second incident in less than three months after three members of a family were hurt in firing at Jhanjhari village of the district on December 27.