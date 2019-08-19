Five-judge bench to decide on educational tribunal’s location

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:04 IST

A larger bench consisting of chief justice and four other judges will resolve the issue of place where the Educational Tribunal will be established in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, a two-judge bench had taken suo motu cognizance of the strike called by lawyers of the Allahabad high court and had asked the chief justice to nominate an appropriate bench for hearing the matter.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association, which is bar of lawyers practising at main bench (Prayagraj) of the high court, as well as the Oudh Bar Association of lawyers of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court are demanding establishment of the tribunal in their respective city and observing strike on the issue.

Although the Allahabad High Court Bar Association has decided to work normally from Monday i.e. August 19, the Oudh Bar has decided to continue abstaining from judicial work on Monday.

Earlier on August 13, the lawyers of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association abstained from judicial work protesting the Educational Tribunal Bill and the government’s decision to establish a tribunal in Lucknow.

The Educational Tribunal Bill proposes setting up of tribunals at state and national levels to adjudicate disputes related to higher education.

Lawyers of the Allahabad high court have taken the stand that the Educational Tribunal must be set up in Allahabad as the principal seat of the high court is located in the district.

Later, lawyers of the Oudh Bar also decided to abstain from work unless the state government gave them an assurance that tribunal will be established in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, the Oudh Bar Association (OBA) of Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has decided to continue work boycott on Monday over the Educational Services Tribunal location issue.

The OBA has accused lawyers of Allahabad of unnecessarily pressurizing the state government to change its notification and set up the tribunal in Allahabad instead of Lucknow.

“We have decided to continue work boycott on Monday also. Future course of action on the issue will be decided on Monday evening at the governing council meeting of the Oudh Bar Association,” said Rishab Tripathi, joint secretary, OBA.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:04 IST