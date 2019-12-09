Five juvenile inmates flee from protection home, four nabbed

cities

Agra Five juvenile male inmates fled from the State Protection Home in Siroli area on the outskirts of Agra after breaking open a window of the building in the wee hours of Monday.

Four of them were nabbed by the police later in the day.

The inmates broke open the iron grill of the window on the upper floor and jumped out to escape, said officials.

The district probation officer (DPO) lodged FIR naming seven male staff including guards at the juvenile home besides the five juvenile inmates. Two of them had absconded earlier also on Diwali, but were nabbed.

The case was lodged at Malpura police station of Agra district by Luv Kush Bhargava, DPO.

“The matter is being taken seriously. Seven people, including the guards on duty and staff, have been named in the FIR lodged at Malpura police station. Besides, the five inmates who absconded are also named. The case was lodged against a dozen people,” stated Bhargava.

“Four out of the inmates have been nabbed while the search for the fifth one is on,” informed Mahesh Kumar, station officer at Malpura police station.

Two of the absconders had also fled from the home on Diwali night this year, but were arrested.

