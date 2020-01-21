Five killed in car accident near Shahjahanpur

cities

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree and fell in a ditch near Shahjahanpur late on Monday night, said police. It appeared that the driver had lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The accident took place near Sada village when the deceased were returning to Shahjahanpur from Pilibhit after attending a wedding, said SP Dr Yash Chinappa.

According to police, the car skidded off the road as the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. Police said that poor visibility due to dense fog might have led to the mishap.

All the five occupants died on the spot. Police identified the victims as Lala, 25, Ashfaq, 35, Gaurav, 25, Zamin, 25, and Amin, 45 -- all residents of Shantipuram Colony in Shahjahanpur.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a heap of mangled iron.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. We have begun investigating the matter,” said the SP.