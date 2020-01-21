e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cities / Five killed in car accident near Shahjahanpur

Five killed in car accident near Shahjahanpur

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree and fell in a ditch near Shahjahanpur late on Monday night, said police. It appeared that the driver had lost control of the vehicle, they said.

The accident took place near Sada village when the deceased were returning to Shahjahanpur from Pilibhit after attending a wedding, said SP Dr Yash Chinappa.

According to police, the car skidded off the road as the driver tried to overtake another vehicle. Police said that poor visibility due to dense fog might have led to the mishap.

All the five occupants died on the spot. Police identified the victims as Lala, 25, Ashfaq, 35, Gaurav, 25, Zamin, 25, and Amin, 45 -- all residents of Shantipuram Colony in Shahjahanpur.

The impact of the collision was such that the car was reduced to a heap of mangled iron.

“The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. We have begun investigating the matter,” said the SP.

top news
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad allowed to enter Delhi, but with conditions
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
8 Indian tourists die due to possible gas leak in Nepal resort
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities