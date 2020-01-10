Five Ludhiana cops convicted of framing man in false case

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:58 IST

Coming down heavily on the police for falsely implicating a man in a drug recovery case, the court of additional district and sessions judge Amar Paul on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against a Ludhiana DSP, three ASIs and one head constable.

Convicting these police officials under Section 58 (vexatious entry, search, seizure or arrest) of the NDPS Act, the court directed the five police officials to appear before it on January 31.

Among those convicted are DSP Kanwarpal Singh, ASIs Gurmeet Singh, Ramjit Dass and Manjinder Singh, and head constable Bagga Singh.

While pronouncing the order, the court stated that the police officials, who had played an active role in hatching the conspiracy, must have the feel of noose, which they had so skillfully created, and they must taste the portion, which they had so thoughtfully prepared for falsely implicating the accused, Baljit Singh.

“No doubt none of these accused are present to say that no charge has been framed against them. The police officials are thus ordered to be summoned by issuance of non-bailable warrants to hear on the plea if any claimed by them otherwise on the hearing of quantum of sentence. The accused are directed to appear before the court on January 31, 2020,” read the court order.

‘CLEAR FALSE IMPLICATION’

The police had arrested Baljit, resident of Sidhwan Bet village, on July 6, 2018. As per the prosecution, a police patrolling party got secret information that Baljit was involved in drug trade and was habitual of selling intoxicants as well as weapons to customers.

The police stated in the FIR that the accused was apprehended at Sherpur Kalan, and an intoxicant powder weighing 200gm was recovered from his possession.

While pronouncing the order, the court stated it is clear that the accused was falsely implicated and the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond all shadow of reasonable doubt against the accused by not complying with the mandatory provisions of Section 42 (2) of the NDPS Act.

There are material contradictions in statements of witnesses, which are sufficient to show doubt in the entire version of prosecution regarding arrest of accused and recovery of intoxicant powder, and also non-bearing of signature of accused and DSP on material documents, which are the basis of the case.

Accordingly, the accused is acquitted of the charge and ordered to be set free, the court said.

‘INTOXICANT POWDER PLANTED ON ACCUSED’

The court further stated that a huge quantity of 260gm intoxicant powder was planted on the accused so that the court would not even grant him bail and the sword of minimum imprisonment of 10 years would continue hanging on his head.

“The evidence came on record after trial was concluded, which proves not only the innocence of the helpless poor victim of grave conspiracy but also the pre-arranged plan crafted by investigating officer along with other police officials, whose primary duty is to check the injustice and to prevent the offenders from the grave offences being protector of the people. These duties were not done by the police officials,” said the court in its order.