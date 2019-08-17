Five-member committee to visit 12 riverside dumping sites in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:01 IST

A five-member committee will visit 12 debris dumping sites near rivers in the city next week following instructions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

After a complaint filed by Pune-based green activist Sarang Yadwadkar in July this year, the NGT had taken note of rampant dumping of debris on the flood plains of the rivers flowing in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The pollution watchdog had ordered the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to form a five-member committee.

NGT in its order on July 23, had said, “A five-member committee will inspect the areas mentioned by the activists and take appropriate measures. The nodal agency for all this work would be the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.”

Yadwadkar said, “As instructed by NGT, the five-member committee will be visiting all the 12 sites where rampant dumping has been done. Earlier, the visit was planned on August 19, but it was postponed. Now, it will take place next week.”

The committee members include chief engineer of water resource department, Pune district collector, member secretary of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, a senior scientist from the Central Pollution Control Board and a member from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 21:01 IST