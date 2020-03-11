Five-member team of MMG Hospital tests negative for Covid-19

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:50 IST

The doctors and staff members of MMG district hospital, who were suspected to have had indirect contact with a person infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), tested negative for the virus, the district chief medical officer (CMO) said Wednesday.

The five staffers, two of them doctors, had told the hospital superintendent that they had come in contact with an emergency medical technician (EMT) and a driver who had on March 4 transported a 57-year-old patient (declared positive on March 5) to Delhi.

On March 5, the five-member team was put on standby for chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit. It was when they boarded the ambulance that they came in contact with the EMT and driver.

“The test reports (received on Wednesday) of the five members of the team was negative for Covid-19. The test reports of the EMT and the driver were also negative. The five can now resume their duties,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

The MMG team had also claimed that the ambulance sent for VIP duty was also the one in which the patient was transported. The CMO denied this claim and said the ambulances were different and had different registration numbers.

One doctor from Sanjay Nagar Combined District hospital had also claimed to have had indirect contact with the five-member team of MMG Hospital. “His sample was also taken but the reports are yet to be come,” the CMO said.

Dr Ravinder Rana, chief medical superintendent (CMS), MMG Hospital, said, “We have sent a report to the CMO’s office and apprised him about the home isolation of two doctors of MMG. The others of the team are working. We have sought his directions in this regard.”

Dr Naresh Vij, CMS, Sanjay Nagar hospital, said the doctor whose results are awaited is continuing with his duties. The doctor had confined himself to the hospital’s guest house since March 7.