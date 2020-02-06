e-paper
Five men rob Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint from bank in Bhiwani

One of them stayed outside the bank, while four of them overpowered the guard and barged into the bank around 11am, waving pistols. They opened fire in the air to create panic. It was all over in 11 minutes

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 17:20 IST
HISAR: Five masked men looted Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint from a Punjab National Bank branch at Chang village of Bhiwani district on Thursday.

Police said CCTV footage shows the five masked robbers arrive on two motorcycles. One of them stayed outside the bank, while four of them overpowered the guard and barged into the bank around 11am, waving pistols. They opened fire in the air to create panic. The robbers were inside the bank for 11 minutes and fled after taking away the cash.

Bank officials said a total of Rs 14,19,300 was taken away from the bank.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that the police were trying to identify the accused.

