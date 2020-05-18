Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally climbs to 85

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:37 IST

Five more people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal’s Hamirpur district on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 85.

The fresh cases were reported from Nadaun and Sujanpur sub-divisions.

The five patients had returned from Mumbai and Delhi and their samples were sent for testing on May 16.

Hamirpur deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said among the two patients from Nadaun, one is a 60-year-old man from Chowki Rajputan village. He returned from Mumbai on May 12 and was at an institutional facility in Government Primary School, Booni.

The other patient, aged 47, belongs to Khungan village and returned from Mumbai on May 14 along with his wife and three kids. They were under quarantine at an institutional facility in Kashmir village.

The third patient is a 54-year-old taxi driver from Gwardoo village. He had returned from Mumbai on May 10 and was under home quarantine.

A 50-year-old woman from Redu Padhar village Tauni Devi area has also tested positive for the disease. She had returned from Mumbai on May 14 in a private vehicle.

The fifth patient is a 20-year-old youth from the same village and is a close relative of the woman. They were also institutionally quarantined.

The DC said the patients have been shifted to Radha Soami Charitable Hospital, Bhota, a dedicated Covid-care centre. Their primary and secondary contacts are being traced.

With the highest single-day spike in Hamirpur, the total cases in the district have gone up to 15. Active cases stand at 12, two have been cured and one person has died.

Meanwhile, the areas where these patients belong to have been declared as containment zones and are being sealed. All activities in affected villages will be seized till further orders.

With the five new cases, the total tally in the state has climbed to 85 and the active cases have gone upto 37.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases since May 4, with 45 people testing positive.

Two people have died due to the contagion during the corresponding period.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 20 cases followed by Una with 18 cases and Hamirpur with 15 cases.

Twelve cases have been reported in Chamba district, nine in Solan, four each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur, two in Mandi and one in Shimla.

Till date, 18,118 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state. More than 22,000 are under active surveillance.