e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna

Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna

A woman died after a car crashed into a stationary truck near Beeja of Khanna

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Five persons, including a woman, lost their lives in four separate road mishaps in Khanna on Monday.

Two youths – identified as Pargat Singh, 18, and Gurpreet Singh, 22, - both residents of Zeera, Ferozepur, died after their SUV crashed into a truck near Libra village on Monday morning. They were travelling to Ferozepur from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the impact of the collision was so strong that both of them died on the spot.

In the second incident, a woman died after a car crashed into a stationary truck near Beeja of Khanna, while five of her family members suffered severe injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeet, 42, and the injured as Sonu, Dishan, Pehrana, Alishan, and Samreen of Ludhiana. Sub-inspector Akash Dutt, in charge, Kotan police post, said that all victims were stuck in the mangled car and they had to toil hard to rescue them. They were rushed to the civil hospital, he added. After the incident, the truck driver fled the spot. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

Meanwhile, Gagandeep Singh, 32, of Chapda village of Payal died after an over-speeding car hit his motorcycle at Payal-Dhamot road. The driver fled the spot, leaving the car there. ASI Mahinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Gagandeep Singh was an accountant with a commission agent. He was the lone son of his parents. He was returning home on Sunday late on his motorcycle after finishing up with the day when a car hit his motorcycle from the front.” Gagandeep died on the spot. The police seized the car and lodged an FIR against the unidentified driver.

In another incident, a 70-year-old man died after falling from a motorcycle at Kaddon road near Payal. The victim was identified as Nirmal Singh of Aloona Palla village. Singh was going to Doraha on his motorcycle when he lost control over the vehicle and fell. He died on the spot.

top news
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
In just 10 days, Bengaluru has seen a six-fold rise in active Covid-19 cases
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
UK imposes sanctions including visa ban against human rights abusers
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Thiruvananthapuram under triple lockdown as Kerala’s Covid-19 tally rises to 5,622
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Covid-19 casualty denied dignity in death, body dumped by earthmover
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party preps to switch sides again ahead of Bihar elections
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In