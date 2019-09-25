Five societies opt for multipoint power connections in Gzb

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 20:36 IST

Ghaziabad: Officials of the electricity department said five high-rise societies have opted for multipoint (individual connections) in Ghaziabad. The officials said they are conducting a survey of 191 societies and five of 78 surveyed so far had opted for the multipoint system.

In May, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission had made it mandatory that at least 51% residents of a high-rise should be in favour of the multipoint system for it to be implemented in that high-rise.

Until now, most high-rises have single -point connections — the developer gets a combined electricity load sanctioned from the power department and further supplies it to individual flats. Under the multipoint system, the department will directly supply power to individual flats.

“Five societies have, so far, come forward for multipoint connections but the number is few. Flat owners opting for a multipoint connection will have to pay a one-time cost for setting up electricity meters and then pay a monthly power bill under the household category. We are ready to provide immediate multipoint connections in societies,” RK Rana, chief engineer, PVVNL, said.

“Under the multipoint system common utilities like gym, club, etc will fall under the commercial tariff, while facilities like lifts, water pumps or common area lighting will be categorised under household tariff. We will be using the existing infrastructure of the high-rise to provide multiple connections but the department will install its own electricity meters,” he said.

According to officials, the meters available with them have a dual register feature for a single account— to record the power supplied by the electricity department as well as supply from the generator sets in case of a power failure. But a single account means that the cost of both cannot be separated.

“A new meter, having dual registers and dual accounts, is under design. This will help residents to keep a track of both bills separately,” Rana said.

The officials said multipoint system will be cost effective and also prove beneficial in the long run. However, residents have raised concerns about the system.

“The biggest issue is the huge expenditure which an individual will have to bear for taking an individual connection from the main gate of the society to his/her household. Further, the existing prepaid wiring is such that it cannot be used by individual connections,” Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners, said.

“Running of essential common services will become difficult as residents may not pay for these once they get their own connections,” he said.

A few residents said some residents’ bodies/developer collect a lot of ‘hidden charges’ under the single-point system.

“The government charges slab-wise rates for the number of units consumed. There are no slab-wise charges at present — one has to pay a fixed rate per unit, irrespective of units consumed. At times, residents also end up paying a higher amount in the name of line loss or common area charges. This will not happen in government connections. Certain developers or RWAs do not wish to part with such hidden charges,” Pramod Dhakhed, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension, said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 20:36 IST