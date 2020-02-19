Five-year-old rescued within two hours of kidnapping in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:18 IST

Police managed to solve the kidnapping case of a five-year-old girl within two hours of being informed and arrested a 40-year-old man in the case.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Swarn Rishi Dev, 40, a farm labourer hailing from Madhepura of Bihar.

As per the police, the accused had kidnapped the girl on Tuesday night when she was playing outside the house. On finding her missing, her father lodged a police complaint.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-4) Ajinder Singh said, “As soon as we got the information, we swung into action.”

The girl was found in a tubewell room at Kakka Dhaula road, where the accused lives.

As per the police, the accused had kidnapped the child with the intention of raping her. But before he could commit the crime, police arrested her. The victim told the police that the accused had lured her with biscuits and molested her before the police reached the spot.

The victim also told that when she was playing in the street the accused lured her with a packet of biscuits and took her along with him. As per the police, when they knocked at the door of the tubewell room, the accused took five minutes to open the door. On frisking, they found the girl hidden between a heap of straw.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

The ACP added that when the accused reached the tubewell room with the girl, his roommate resisted and pressured him to take the girl back to the place from where he had kidnapped her, but the accused was reluctant.

Before the accused could sexually assault her, the police arrested him. Further, the ACP added that the victim’s family belongs to Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh. The family had arrived in the city on Tuesday.