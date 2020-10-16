e-paper
Flash floods: Punekars demand permanent solution

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:00 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The victims of flash flood that damaged their houses and caused lose to property have demanded the civic administration to erect a retaining wall near Ambil Odha.

Some of the residents were seen still cleaning their houses on Friday after heavy rains on Wednesday night caused muddy waters to enter their homes. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials and workers visited the various flood-affected areas and carried out cleaning and relief related works.

The affected citizens have asked the civic administration to build a strong retaining wall on both sides of Ambil Odha flowing through the city area.

The 2019 flash floods in the city had claimed 266 lives of which seven residents of Tangewala colony in Sahakarnagar were washed away in the strong currents of water as they were asleep.

“The cleaning of our houses is still going on and stink will remain for some time. We are living under fear and PMC has not learnt a lesson from last year’s flash floods. PMC officials and local coporators visited our area today and once again assured to build the wall. Who will compensate for the damage that could have been avoided if civic administration had taken adequate steps?” said Kaushik Sabale, a resident of Sahakarnagar area whose entire house was filled with water and mud.

People living at Katraj area and close to the lake also face risk of water entering their houses during heavy rains.

“It is an issue we face in every rainy season. The damage we faced this time is less as compared to previous year, but we cannot live under flood threat every year. PMC should find a permanent solution to flooding and water logging issues.” said Navnath Kamble, a resident of New Katraj Vasahat area under Katraj bridge.

