Flats for ’84 riots-hit families: Society chief ‘made crores’, victims meet MLA, seek help

Simarjeet Singh Bains asked committee members to bring specific proof against accused

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Accusing the president of the 1984 Sikh Katle-Aam Peerat (riots victims) Welfare Society Surjit Singh and three others of duping riots-hit families of crores of rupees over the allotment of flats, members of the Sikh Danga Peedit Action Committee met MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains here on Monday and asked him to take up the matter in the state assembly.

Members of the committee had also staged a protest against Surjit Singh and others at the police lines.

President of the committee Darshan Kaur alleged that Surjit Singh, Jasvir Singh, Manjit Singh Chawla and Gurdeep Kaur have duped hundreds of such families in Punjab, Delhi and Haryana of crores over the allotment of flats offered by the government to them.

She alleged that Surjit Singh and others had also managed to arrange flats for those, who were not riots victims, by providing fake documents.

ALLEGATIONS REFUTED

Surjit Singh, refuting the allegations,said that Darshan Kaur and others were levelling false allegations just to blackmail him. He said a person, Sukhwant Singh, was behind all this and he was trying to defame him. Singh said he did not even know Jasvir Singh.

MLA Bains said, “I have asked committee members to bring specific documents and proof against Surjit Singh and others. If some anomalies are found, then I will surely raise the matter at the relevant fora.”

