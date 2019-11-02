e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Flesh trade busted at Zirakpur mall, five Thai women among 9 arrested

The racket was being run from a spa centre

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The police refrained from sharing any details of the accused.
The police refrained from sharing any details of the accused.(HT PHOTO)
         

Police claim to have busted a flesh trade, being operated from a spa centre in Zirakpur mall, with the arrest of four men and five foreigner women.

Those arrested include customers, manager and owner of the  spa. The police refrained from sharing any details of the accused, besides identifying the spa owner as Anil Kumar of Amritsar. 

The arrests came following a raid at the spa on Friday afternoon. Sources said the five woman arrested were from Thailand, and the country’s embassy had been informed.

A case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:35 IST

top news
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities