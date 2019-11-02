Flesh trade busted at Zirakpur mall, five Thai women among 9 arrested

cities

Police claim to have busted a flesh trade, being operated from a spa centre in Zirakpur mall, with the arrest of four men and five foreigner women.

Those arrested include customers, manager and owner of the spa. The police refrained from sharing any details of the accused, besides identifying the spa owner as Anil Kumar of Amritsar.

The arrests came following a raid at the spa on Friday afternoon. Sources said the five woman arrested were from Thailand, and the country’s embassy had been informed.

A case under the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act was registered at the Zirakpur police station.

