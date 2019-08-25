Flower market to open in Dombivli for Ganeshotsav

cities

Aug 25, 2019

Dombivli residents will not have to travel all the way to Kalyan’s APMC market to buy flowers and fruits for Ganeshotsav.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will set up a temporary flower market in Dombivli.

This was proposed after KDMC standing committee demanded a temporary flower market in Dombivli as residents have to come all the way to Kalyan’s flower market during the festival.

The congestion along Patripool makes it difficult for them to commute to Kalyan.

The APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market in Kalyan sees teeming crowds during the festive season, especially during Ganeshotsav.

“Those living in Dombivli and other rural areas throng the market during festivals. Patripool connecting Kalyan to Dombivli is already seeing massive traffic congestion and it will worsen during the festive season,” said Dipesh Mhatre, standing committee chairman, KDMC.

The temporary market will be set up in one of the open plots at 90 Feet road in Dombivli.

“The temporary market will benefit Dombivli residents and reduce congestion on roads. The plot measuring around 70,000 square feet can accommodate around 300 stalls selling flowers, fruits and vegetables,” said Mhatre.

This is good news to those living in Dombivli and Thakurli as travelling even a short distance has become a nightmare.

“After the demolition of Patripool bridge, traffic congestion has increased ten-fold. Commuters have to spent hours to cross the bridge, especially during peak hours. The temporary market will be convenient for residents of Dombivli and Thakurli during festival when the demand for flowers and fruits increases,” said Neeta Vaidya, 45, a resident of Phadke road, Dombivli.

Mhatre has written to KDMC commissioner to allot a plot. “The permission is likely to be approved next week. After approval, the market will be set up and some stall owners from Kalyan’s APMC market will be shifted there. The market will be open only for Ganeshotsav. Fruits, vegetables and flowers will be sold at the same price as that in APMC market,” added Mhatre.

Aug 25, 2019