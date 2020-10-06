Flying squads to monitor bars, restaurants in Pune; testing facility for staff

cities

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:10 IST

PUNE: The district administration has decided to slap fines on bars and restaurants found flouting coronavirus prevention norms. Flying squads have been appointed to carry out random checks and violators will be fined up to Rs 50,000.

Speaking to the media, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The city had reported a surge in Covid-19 cases as the police did not impose fines for violation of prevention norms during the Ganesh festival. The rise in Covid cases after 18-22 days after the festival had put pressure on the healthcare system. Against this background, we conducted a meeting with the police, excise and hotel association representatives and decided to form flying squads to monitor bars and hotels.”

Rao said, “Our intention is not to badly impact the hotel industry, but ensure that these establishments function within the 50 per cent customer capacity. The flying squads will also have members from the hotel association.”

He said, “Police officers, excise department personnel, PMC and PCMC staff, and hotel association representatives would be part of the team. In the rural parts, revenue department officials would be part of the squads. If the same establishment violates the norms repeatedly, if necessary, the administration would suspend the licence for running bars.”

The commissioner said the squads would mainly monitor customer capacity, waiting areas, disposal system, ventilation, and entry and exit facilities.

Rao said that the virus positivity rate has stabilised in Pune city and adequate oxygen supply stock and hospital beds are available. “Though it is a positive sign, the administration is alert and improving bed capacity every day. Special teams have been formed to increase bed capacity in the city and district. More than 600 beds have started functioning in jumbo Covid facility.”

Testing facility for hotel and bar staff

Divisional commissioner has announced free Covid-19 testing facility for staff working in hotels and restaurants. The circular issued by the commissioner states that staff need to come forward to avail the facility.