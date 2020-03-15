e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Footwear shop owner found murdered in Panipat

Footwear shop owner found murdered in Panipat

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Narang, a resident of Panipat city

cities Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 52-year-old owner of a footwear shop was found murdered at his workplace near Sanjay Chowk on Sanoli road in Panipat city, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Narang, a resident of Panipat city.

Narang’s body was found with multiple injuries caused by sharp-edged weapon and a slit throat by his neighbours on the first floor of his shop around 9pm, police said.

Police said preliminary investigation has determined that the murder was committed with an intention of robbery as the locker at the shop was found empty.

Based on the complaint of victim’s father, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

tags
top news
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
Europe widens coronavirus lockdown, moves to limit economic damage
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
As coronavirus cases mount to 32, Maharashtra expands health care facilities
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Respect constitution: Kamal Nath tells MP governor, says will prove majority
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Manjrekar reacts on being dropped from BCCI commentary panel
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
Spain, France tighten controls as global deaths due to coronavirus pass 6,000
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
All you need to know about Google’s coronavirus checkup website
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Will give my ruling on Monday: Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati on floor test
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
Coronavirus: Pakistan raises J&K at SAARC meet; Gautam Gambhir slams
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities