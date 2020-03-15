Footwear shop owner found murdered in Panipat

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 22:59 IST

A 52-year-old owner of a footwear shop was found murdered at his workplace near Sanjay Chowk on Sanoli road in Panipat city, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Narang, a resident of Panipat city.

Narang’s body was found with multiple injuries caused by sharp-edged weapon and a slit throat by his neighbours on the first floor of his shop around 9pm, police said.

Police said preliminary investigation has determined that the murder was committed with an intention of robbery as the locker at the shop was found empty.

Based on the complaint of victim’s father, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).