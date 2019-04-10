For police research centre in Pashan, it is recreation over academics

The Centre for Police Research, established in Pashan in 2003 to undertake research into law and order related issues in the country, has been reduced to a recreational club for police officers and a venue for marriages and other functions.

The centre spread over 6.5 acres is the only of its kind in the country and has been mandated with the task of undertaking cutting-edge police research.

According to retired police officials, currently academics is paving way for entertainment and other activities at the research centre, which bring in revenue.

A retired deputy inspector general on the basis of anonymity, said, “The main purpose of the institute was to carry out research by police officers. These research projects would, then, be utilised to bring about a change in how policing is done on the ground.”

He further added, “As of today, marriage, private functions and social gatherings at the restaurant has replaced research as the focus and the desired commitment to carry out in-house research is missing.”

The only saving grace is the utilisation of the facility for conducting training programmes for the police staff which are regularly held.

Talking about reviving the research centre, the retired official, said, “A new thinking is required to bring about a change in professional, academic and research excellence. This will take the institute to new heights, otherwise, the purpose of this centre for learning is not being met, which is definitely a concern for the society and the city.”

The objective of doing police and policing-related research on organisational, operational and policy-related issues has remained unfulfilled.

Similarly, unfinished research undertaken by police officials has also emerged as a cause of concern.

A recent visit to the centre for police research by team HT revealed that employees of a private agency were manning the marriage hall and responded to the inquiries about hiring the facilities.

They said that the research centre marriage hall has been rented out for private functions along with club facilities present on the premises.

Last week, when HT called to inquire about the marriage hall, bookings were still being accepted.

The research centre lists its facilities as computer room, library, conference hall, banquet hall, tennis court, club house accommodation, gymnasium, swimming pool and restaurant which is being utilised by gazetted police officers.

Not just that, the website of the Centre for Police Research has not been updated on a number of fronts. For example: The lecture series link of the website was lasted updated in 2013.

The research centre’s mission talks about investing in research and training besides development of policies and practices for the state.

It also stated that the research centre is conducting training workshops for Maharashtra police and officers of the Indian Police Service along with police officers of foreign countries, when assigned.

Apr 10, 2019