e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Forced to change vocation, local gym owners struggle to make ends meet

Forced to change vocation, local gym owners struggle to make ends meet

The gym owners’ associations have been protesting against the central government lately, stating that every other sector such as markets, banks, government offices have been opened, but gyms are not under their purview, due to which owners and their staff are struggling to survive

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:15 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Once a gym owner Jagdish Singh now works as a supervisor in a factory in Janta Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday
Once a gym owner Jagdish Singh now works as a supervisor in a factory in Janta Nagar in Ludhiana on Friday(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Lockdown, loss of income and liabilities are forcing gym owners to change their course of life as they struggle to earn bread and butter for their families.

Running their own establishment (gymnasium) in the pre-lockdown period, the owners are now left with no other option but to take up jobs, either permanent or commission-based, to meet the expenses and support their families at this time of crisis.

The gym owners’ associations have been protesting against the central government lately, stating that every other sector such as markets, banks, government offices have been opened, but gyms are not under their purview, due to which owners and their staff are struggling to survive.

Once an owner, 48-year-old Jagdish now does supervising job

A gym owner in Model Town Extension, 48-year-old Jagdish Singh, who had been running his facility in a rented accomodation for the last 13 years, is now working as a supervisor in a gym machines’ manufacturing unit in Janta Nagar and has to perform odd commission-based jobs for earning a livelihood for his family.

“I was running out of ways to stay afloat. I had to find some job for myself as my wife, two children and parents are dependent on me. My younger brother who once worked in the quality control department of a hosiery unit also lost his job in the first two months of the lockdown. Though gyms are closed, we still have to pay school fees, electricity charges and other bills. I also take up commission-based jobs like getting orders for the factory owners so that I could meet the household expenses,” he said.

“The government should pay heed to the crisis being faced by gym owners and allow them to open. A middle-class family does not have that much savings on which it can survive such a prolonged lockdown. I had a choice to sell steroids and other gym products to customers like many others are doing, but it is not good for the health of customers, so I chose to look for a job,” Jagdish added.

Baljinder is back to square one

Similar is the plight of Baljinder Singh, 33, who ran a gym in a rented accommodation in Ramgarh village.

Now, he has moved back to work as a design engineer in an auto-part manufacturing factory, six years after he had left the job and to pursue his aspirations.

“I was shattered after the lockdown was announced and it was extended subsequently. I was fortunate enough to get my job back after six years, but I am forced to work on a meagre salary as compared to what I used to earn through the gymnasium,” he said.

“I used to earn profit of around ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 after meeting all my expenses including rent, electricity bill and salaries of staff. But now, I am earning only ₹15,000. After paying the rent of my gym, I am left with only Rs 5,000. I have a family to feed, which includes my parents, a sister, wife and my 18-month-old son. My ailing father, who works as a machine operator in a factory, had to retire this year, but he continued with his job to support me at this time of difficulty,” Baljinder added.

He said there were more than 700 gyms in the city and “everyone, including the owners, staffers and trainers, are now struggling in one way or another”.

Even if the gyms are allowed to open, the future of this sector will remain bleak, but it will give us a ray of hope and business will slowly come back on track, he added.

Till now, no relief has been announced by the government for the gym owners.

top news
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Record 7,862 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra near 2.4 lakh mark
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
Intense outbreaks of Covid-19 can still be brought under control: WHO chief
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
California to challenge Trump administration order on foreign students
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Have nothing to do with him’: Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
‘Will ensure disengagement of troops at LAC’: India, China reiterate stand
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
China-India joint venture only foreign bidder for Vande Bharat train sets
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In