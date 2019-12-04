Forest dept arrests 25-year-old with 4 baby Alexandrine parrots

cities

The Thane forest department with the help of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), has arrested a man for carrying four young ones of a parrot at Goregaon railway station, on Saturday. The species of Alexandrine parrot were bought by the accused to sell them illegally in the market.

“The accused Siddhesh Pandurang Manjre, 25, was caught with four babies of Alexandrine parrots/ parakeets. The case has been registered against Manjre, under schedule 4 of Wildlife protection act 1972,” said a Narendra Muthe, range officer, Thane forest division.

The volunteers of WWA acted on a tip off received two days of before the rescue operation.

“We were informed about the accused coming to Goregaon railway station with the birds. Accordingly, the trap was laid, and the birds were rescued,” said Aditya Patil, president of WWA, Thane.

Following the investigation, two more adult parrots were rescued from Manjre’s and from his friends home in Goregaon. “The four rescued parrots are not even a week old, while other two rescued from their homes are adult parrots,” informed Patil.