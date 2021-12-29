Forest officials rescue male sambar from Chakan factory in MIDC

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 20:56 IST

PUNE Employees at the GE India located at MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) in Chakan, had a surprise visitor on their premises on Tuesday, when an adult male sambar sought refuge inside the factory.

The sambar (rusa unicolor) is a large deer native to the Indian Subcontinent, southern China and Southeast Asia.

The incident was reported to the forest department, who in turn contacted Wildlife SOS and RESQ Charitable Trust for assistance in conducting a safe rescue and relocation of the animal.

A three-member team, along with a team of forest officers, rushed to the location. Meanwhile, a village rescue team, who have been trained in conflict mitigation, were on site to assist with the setting up safety nets along the periphery of the factory.

Wildlife SOS veterinary officer Dr Nikhil Bangar immobilised the sambar, who had not sustained any injures, using a tranquilliser from a safe distance.

The sambar is a vulnerable species under the IUCN Red Data List. This species is also protected under Schedule III of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Jayaramegowda R, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar, said, “Sambar deer reside in the neighbouring forests and they often wander into farmlands to forage. The rescue was well coordinated and we are glad the animal was unhurt and was safely returned to its natural habitat.”

“It took us several hours to carry out the rescue as we did not want to ambush the distressed animal. After waiting for it to settle down, we cautiously approached the sambar and used a safety net to carefully transfer it to the transport vehicle,” said Nikhil Bangar, Wildlife veterinary officer, Wildlife SOS.