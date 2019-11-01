Former AIMIM core committee member alleges assembly tickets sold for money

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:34 IST

Pune Anjum Inamdar, former All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMMM) core committee member, has alleged that the office of party’s Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel had demanded money for giving tickets to aspiring candidates during the recently concluded Assembly polls.

AIMIM had fielded candidates from multiple seats for Assembly polls held on October 21. Two of the party’s candidates — one from Dhule and another from Malegaon — won the polls.

During the press conference held at Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) on Friday, Inamdar said that AIMIM functionary was involved in “tickets for money”, which allegedly took place for the Karad seat in Satara.

Meanwhile, MP Imtiaz Jaleel described Inamdar’s allegations as a stunt. “I would not like to comment any further,” he said.

Inamdar alleged that the party had suffered serious credibility crisis under his (Imtiaz) leadership and that AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi must take stock of the situation and initiate steps to boost the progress and reach of the party. Inamdar also submitted some purported copies of recorded telephonic conversations related to the allegations he made.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 20:34 IST