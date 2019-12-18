Former BSF official among two killed in separate road accidents

cities

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 20:44 IST

Gurugram: Two persons, including a retired official of the Border Security Force (BSF), have been killed in two separate incidents of hit-and-run in the city.

A 64-year-old retired BSF official, identified as Ramphal, was killed after a car allegedly hit the scooter he was riding near Dharampur Chowk in Sector 108 on Monday evening. The police said that his friend who was riding pillion sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, Ramphal was a resident of Dhankot village. The incident took place around 5.50pm when he and his friend, Kawarpal, 65, was returning from the Delhi cantonment area.

“Ramphal and I went to the Delhi cantonment area riding his Honda Active. While returning, we stopped near Dharampur Chowk to buy chicken. After that, when we began travelling towards Dhankot, a speeding Hyundai i10 car hit our scooter from the front end. Both of us fell on the road and Ramphal and I sustained injuries. The car’s registration number belonged to Haryana,” Kawarpal, the complainant, who is a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, said in the first information report (FIR).

Kawarpal said that a crowd gathered at the spot and the driver abandoned his car and fled away. Both the victims were taken to a hospital by bystanders where Ramphal succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, the police said.

Devender, assistant sub-inspector, Rajendra Park police station, said, “Ramphal died due to injuries to his private parts. His friend sustained minor injuries and is reported to be stable. We have confiscated the suspect’s car and are trying to locate him. He is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man was killed after a tractor allegedly hit him while he was pushing his food cart on Narsinghpur road on Monday. The police said that the man was accompanied by his uncle during the incident who did not sustain any injury.

According to the police, Biresh, the victim, was a native of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. He was currently staying in Narsinghpur village. The incident took place around 7.30pm when he and his uncle were returning from Kherki Daula to their home.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “Both the men were walking on the service lane of Narsinghpur road. A tractor suddenly came from behind and hit Biresh. He sustained fatal internal injuries and was declared brought dead by the doctors. The suspected driver fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be identified and arrested.”

A case was registered against the tractor driver under sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life) and 304A of the IPC at Sector 37 police station on Tuesday.