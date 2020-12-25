e-paper
Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar, kin among 304 test +ve for Covid-19

Former Himachal CM Shanta Kumar, kin among 304 test +ve for Covid-19

The state recorded 191 fresh infections and two deaths due to the virus.

Dec 25, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 304 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 54,058 while the death toll mounted to 890 as three more patients succumbed to the virus.

Of the new cases, 62 were reported in Mandi, 52 in Kangra, 51 in Solan, 38 in Shimla, 22 in Hamirpur, 20 in Kullu, 18 in Una 13 in Bilaspur, nine in Lahaul-Spiti, eight in Chamba, six in Kinnaur and five in Sirmaur.

There are 4,347 active cases in the state whereas the recoveries have reached 48,774. As many as 623 people were cured on Saturday. The recovery rate has crossed 90%. Till date, 7,22,290 tests have been conducted in the state.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader and former chief minister Shanta Kumar and his family have tested positive for Covid-19. As per the health department, Kumar, his wife, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter and personal assistant have tested positive.

Shimla remains the worst hit district with 9,887 cases followed by Mandi at 9,444 and Kangra 7,475. Solan has 6,238 cases, Kullu 4,320, Sirmaur 3,117, Bilaspur 2,788, Chamba 2,771, Hamirpur 2,736, Una 2,653, Kinnaur 1,297 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,211.

UK returnee told to inform authorities

Kangra chief medical officer Dr GD Gupta has requested the people who have returned from the UK recently to inform the district administration on 1077 toll free number and self-isolate at home. RT-PCR tests of such people will be conducted by the health department, he said, urging hotels and home-stay units to inform the authorities about arrival of guests from the UK.

Dr Gupta said that the health department had received a list of 21 people with travel history to Britain. “Of theses, five have returned, 16 are at home and healthy. The department is making arrangements for conducting the RT-PCR rests of six people who came to India after December 8,” said Dr Gupta.

He said that even after a negative RT-PCR report, it is mandatory for these people to remain in home isolation for seven days.

