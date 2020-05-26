Former HP health director sent to jail after discharge from hospital

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 01:11 IST

Former health services director Dr Ajay Gupta, who was arrested on graft charges recently, has been sent to the Kaithu sub-jail here, officials said on Monday.

Gupta was arrested on May 20 by the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau in connection with an audio clip wherein money was being demanded in lieu of some supply of sanitisers. However, due to low blood sugar and hypertension, he was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He was discharged on Monday and taken to the prison subsequently.

Meanwhile, the news of the alleged health department scam has reached the Prime Minister’s office after BJP leaders from the state sent a letter to the PMO in this regard.

In the letter, the BJP leaders have defended chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who currently holds the health portfolio.

BJP spokesperson Randheer Sharma on Monday said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and that the CM has taken immediate action in every graft case so far.

Lashing out at Congress leaders for their recent statements questioning the CM’s intent, Sharma said the latter had ordered a vigilance inquiry as soon as the case of sanitiser supply reached the secretariat and prompt action was taken following the release of the alleged audio clip incriminating Gupta.

He said Gupta was arrested and suspended immediately and investigation against him was ongoing. “Congress leaders should wait for the results. Anyone involved in this matter will not be spared by the state government no matter how influential they are,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Accusing Congress of politicising the issue, Sharma said the whole state has been battling the Covid-19 pandemic for the last two months, but the opposition is making baseless statements to remain relevant and gain political advantage.

BJP strongly condemns this low level politics by the opposition leaders, he added.