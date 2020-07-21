Former landlord held for sexual assault on pregnant woman

cities

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:35 IST

A 24-year-old pregnant woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by her former landlord at her home under the Ecotech 3 police jurisdiction on the night of July 19. The suspect was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The two-month pregnant woman said the suspect was her landlord when she and her husband lived in an area under Sector 39 police jurisdiction.

“He started harassing me sexually and we moved to Ecotech 3 last year. Soon after, he traced me to my new address and continued to harass me,” the woman said.

She had separated from her husband and has been living alone at the new address.

“On July 19, he came around 10pm. Most of the other tenants have gone home during the lockdown and only a few people live nearby. He assaulted me sexually and started beating me. When an elderly neighbour heard me crying, he left and she helped me. After that, I contacted the police. During our struggle, I had crashed into the door and started bleeding,” the woman said.

Police said the woman was provided medical attention immediately as she had sustained some injuries in the scuffle and that her condition was stable.

“A case had been registered on Monday and the suspect was arrested on Tuesday,” said station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station.

The suspect was identified as Neeraj Bhati (36), who is married and lives in an area under sector 39 police jurisdiction. Police said that the woman had tried to cut off contact with him earlier but he had threatened her saying he would release her objectionable photos.

Bhati was booked for rape and criminal intimidation (sections 376, 323, 504 and 596 of the Indian Penal Code). He was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.